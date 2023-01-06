“The Blame Game” on Morning Energy

Share this:

“When you blame others for your circumstances, you surrender control of your future”…Frank Sonnenberg

To Blame is defined as, “to say or think that someone or something did something wrong or is responsible for something bad happening”.

Many of us have likely blamed others for some disappointment that we have experienced in our lives. In some situations, this blame is more justifiable than in others particularly if terrible things happen to us during those formative and impressionable years of our lives -those years when we are relying on the guidance of our parents, guardians, elders and spiritual leaders. However, when things don’t go as we planned or hoped for, at some point along life’s journey we have to choose to take responsibility for the choices and decisions that we make in our lives regardless of the outcome they yield.

On Morning Energy we are going to spend time exploring the “Blame Game” as it relates to so many different areas of our lives.

Join me, Renna, for a music journey and discussion about this topic Friday from 4am to 6am about this very important topic.