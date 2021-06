Share this:

After more than 40 years of being on air with WMNF, our very own Denny “The Rebel” Reisinger will host the final installment of The Bumpy Ride this Friday, June 18th, from 5-7PM. Denny plans to continue volunteering with WMNF, you can be sure to hear him making guest appearances on, and covering for, other programs soon.

We can’t thank The Rebel enough for helping build WMNF, please share your love by tuning in this Friday from 5-7PM and call (813 239 -9663) or email ([email protected]) to send The Rebel off in style.