The collective opinion, world humanitarian day

Posted on by mabili
CS for August 19, 2024

On the eve of primary elections in Florida, human rights are on our minds on this World Humanitarian Day. Florida outdoors workers feel like they are suffocating as a state law prohibits providing water and shade to such workers.

Also, commemorating women’s suffrage with the passage of the 19th Amendment stating the right to vote cannot be denied based on sex. The Democratic National Convention will start tonight. History will be made as the process begins nominating Vice-president Kamala Harris for President of the United States.

The choice facing voters? forward or backwards.

