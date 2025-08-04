The debate that could shape Tampa’s future: District 5 candidates on WMNF

Tampa’s political landscape is set for a pivotal moment as WMNF 88.5 FM prepares to host what promises to be the most comprehensive and hard-hitting debate of the 2025 election cycle. The collaboration between two of the station’s most respected political programs, “Down ‘n Dirty” and “The Skinny,” will bring Tampa voters an unfiltered look at the candidates vying for the crucial District 5 City Council seat.

The Event Details

When: Friday, August 22nd, 10 AM – 12 PM

Where: WMNF 88.5 FM and streaming live at wmnf.org

Hosts: John Dingfelder (Down ‘n Dirty) alongside Mitch Perry and Ray Roa (The Skinny)

This two-hour live debate represents a rare convergence of Tampa’s most incisive political voices, combining Dingfelder’s insider political experience with Perry and Roa’s investigative journalism expertise. The format promises to move beyond typical campaign rhetoric, focusing instead on substantive policy discussions and accountability.

Why District 5 Matters

Tampa’s District 5 represents far more than just another council seat, it’s a pivotal voice that will help shape the city’s trajectory for years to come. The district faces pressing challenges across multiple fronts: housing affordability, future development patterns, transportation infrastructure, and public safety concerns. With the seat currently open, voters have a unique opportunity to influence Tampa’s direction on these critical issues.

The timing couldn’t be more crucial. Local elections often suffer from low voter turnout, yet the decisions made at the city council level directly impact residents’ daily lives. From zoning decisions that affect neighborhood character to budget allocations that determine public services, council members wield significant influence over Tampa’s future.

A Debate Format Designed for Accountability

What sets this debate apart is its commitment to cutting through campaign messaging to reveal how candidates actually think and respond under pressure. The collaborative approach between “Down ‘n Dirty” and “The Skinny” creates a dynamic where candidates cannot rely on prepared talking points or avoid difficult questions.

Voters can expect to hear candidates address:

Specific policy positions on housing and development

Concrete plans for transportation improvements

Approaches to public safety that balance community needs

Understanding of District 5’s unique neighborhood concerns

Vision for Tampa’s growth and development

A Call to Civic Engagement

The organizers’ message is clear: “Don’t let others decide Tampa’s future without you.” This debate represents more than just political theater, it’s an investment in democratic participation and informed citizenship. With Tampa experiencing rapid growth and change, the decisions made by the next District 5 representative will have lasting consequences for residents’ quality of life.

Mark Your Calendar

For Tampa residents who want to be active participants in their city’s future, August 22nd represents an essential opportunity. Whether listening on 88.5 FM or streaming online at wmnf.org, voters can use this debate as a foundation for their decision making process.

In an era when local journalism faces significant challenges, WMNF’s commitment to comprehensive political coverage demonstrates the vital role that community media plays in supporting democratic participation. This debate isn’t just about one council seat, it’s about ensuring that Tampa’s voters have the information they need to shape their city’s future.