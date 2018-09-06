The Definitive History Of Scarface & The Untouchable

Share this:

Max Allan Collins and A. Brad Schwartz, a unique and vibrant writing team combining the narrative skill of a master novelist with the scholarly rigor of a trained historian. Collins is the New York Times bestselling author of the gangster classic Road to Perdition. Schwartz is a rising-star historian whose work anticipated the fake-news phenomenon. The duo has co-authored Scarface and the Untouchable – Al Capone, Eliot Ness, and the Battle for Chicago, the definitive history of America’s most mythologized crime story. Collins & Schwartz draw upon decades of primary source research—including the personal papers of Ness and his associates, newly released federal files, and long-forgotten crime magazines containing interviews with the gangsters and G-men themselves. The authors have recaptured a bygone bullet-ridden era while uncovering the previously unrevealed truth behind Scarface’s downfall. Max Collins & Brad Schwartz talk exuberantly about Scarface and the Untouchable, a story that revolutionizes our understanding of Al Capone and Eliot Ness.

The Podcast is available at NPR One & iTunes

Sundays 12 noon ET at The Source WMNF HD3