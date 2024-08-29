The Dollyrots Bring the Fun to WMNF’s 45th Birthday Party!

Join us on Saturday, September 14th, as we mark a major milestone for our beloved community radio station. For 45 years, WMNF has been a beacon of independent broadcasting in the Tampa Bay area and beyond.

Come enjoy this momentous occasion with your favorite station! We’ll be celebrating with live music from local heroes The Dollyrots.

Don’t miss this chance to honor WMNF’s legacy and look forward to many more years of diverse, independent radio. See you there!

Doors open at 7:00pm,

with Thursday’s Traffic Jam host Scott Elliott spinning the tunes until 9pm!

Secure your tickets now for $30 in advance or $40 at the door, if any remain.

This show is ages 18 and up only.