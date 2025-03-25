The Dude Rolls Again: WMNF’s Cosmic Bowling Bash

Due to overwhelming popularity and non-stop requests from last year’s epic gathering, WMNF 88.5 FM is bringing back its most beloved event, a cosmic bowling celebration that proves lightning can indeed strike twice!

The Cult of Lebowski: More Than Just a Movie

“The Big Lebowski” isn’t just a film, it’s a cultural touchstone that redefined cool for an entire generation. The Coen Brothers’ 1998 masterpiece gave us more than just memorable quotes; it gave us a philosophy of life wrapped in a bathrobe, punctuated by White Russians and the rhythmic sound of bowling balls striking pins.

A Cosmic Bowling Experience by Popular Demand

After last year’s event sold out and left attendees begging for more, we’re rolling back into Pin Chasers for another unforgettable afternoon.

On Sunday, April 6th, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, Tampa’s bowling enthusiasts and community radio supporters will once again converge for an experience that’s become a local legend.

Why We’re Doing It Again

The response to our inaugural Lebowski-themed bowling party was nothing short of phenomenal. Fans loved the unique blend of community spirit, quirky humor, and pure entertainment. So many participants told us, “We want this again!”—and who are we to argue with the fans?

Ticket Details That’ll Make You Abide

Whether you’re rolling solo or bringing a team of five, there’s a ticket option for every Dude and Dudette. Prices start at $45 for individuals, with team packages offering a sweet discount that’ll make your inner economist smile.

What to Expect

Cosmic bowling experience

Shoe rental included

Chance to win mysterious prizes

White Russians available (for purchase) at the bar

A community of like-minded, fun-loving individuals

The same awesome vibe that made last year’s event a hit!

A Tribute to Creative Community

WMNF has always been about more than just music and radio. It’s about creating spaces where creativity, humor, and community intersect. This bowling event, now a beloved annual tradition, is a perfect embodiment of that spirit, unexpected, fun, and totally unique.

So dust off your best Pendleton sweater, practice your bowling form, and get ready to abide.

Tampa, your most memorable Sunday afternoon awaits—again!

Tickets are limited, so reserve your lane now.