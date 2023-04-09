The Easter Sunday Forum

Share this:

Host Walter L. Smith II lead a discussion regarding the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) economic union. More discussion on renewable energy development. Talk on representative politics in Florida with an update on the Tennessee Republican’s ousting of two Black representatives and not the one White rep.

A mention of this month’s celebration of Jazz appreciation and Poetry but also Poetic Earth Month, to celebrate caring for the Environment. Some discussion on alternative energy such as wind, hydroelectricity and nuclear fusion.

A celebration of knowledge with Freedom libraries in the face of book bans.