The Easter Sunday Forum

by and filed under Alternative Fuels/Energy Conservation, Economy, Environment, International, News and Public Affairs.

Host Walter L. Smith II lead a discussion regarding the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) economic union. More discussion on renewable energy development. Talk on representative politics in Florida with an update on the Tennessee Republican’s ousting of two Black representatives and not the one White rep.

Former Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, raises his fists as he leaves the House chamber after he is expelled from the legislature Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee Republicans ousted two of three House Democrats for using a bullhorn to shout support for pro-gun control protesters in the House chamber.

A mention of this month’s celebration of Jazz appreciation and Poetry but also Poetic Earth Month, to celebrate caring for the Environment. Some discussion on alternative energy such as wind, hydroelectricity and nuclear fusion.

A celebration of knowledge with Freedom libraries in the face of book bans.