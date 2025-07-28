Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

“The Evolution of Drag” stuns in Largo with history and passion

Posted on July 28, 2025 • by Chris Gorman
Share

Twinkvision: Sunday night’s performance of The Evolution of Drag at the Largo Central Park Performing Arts Center was more than a show; it was a high-energy, high-heeled love letter to the history of drag and the communities that made it shine.

Helmed by the towering and majestic Daphne Ferraro, the production took audiences on a fast-paced ride through over a century of queer cultural evolution, using clever comedy, dynamic choreography, and stellar costumes to tell the story. Beyond the glitter and camp, a deeper narrative was woven throughout, one that honored the resilience, artistry, and radical visibility of drag throughout the ages.

Each segment transported the crowd to a different time, with standout performances from Conundrum, Mercy Panic, and Te Monet, the entire cast showcased everything from I Love Lucy to Chappell Roan. The last-minute addition of Autumn Vee was also amazing, but the cast as a whole, of over a dozen performers in total, made the show feel like a true ensemble celebration.

In a region where drag is both celebrated and scrutinized, this production made it clear: drag is not just performance, it’s a movement. And Largo welcomed it with open arms. If this was your first time seeing The Evolution of Drag, it likely won’t be your last. It was dazzling, defiant, and unforgettable.

For more information about future performances of The Evolution of Drag, visit their Facebook page here!

Tags
, , ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

Advocacy group plans to push for transit in Tampa budget

Listen: Advocacy group Transit Now Tampa Bay wants the city...

“Rage Against the Regime” protest planned in Pinellas County

Participate in the "Rage against the Regime" protest organized by...

child care or preschool babysitting
Florida’s month-long back-to-school tax holiday begins Friday

Florida has held back-to-school tax holidays of varying lengths most...

The Scoop: Mon. July 28, 2025 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Tampa broke a 135-year record. It will be dangerously hot...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Morning Show Tuesday
Player position: