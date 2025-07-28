“The Evolution of Drag” stuns in Largo with history and passion

Twinkvision: Sunday night’s performance of The Evolution of Drag at the Largo Central Park Performing Arts Center was more than a show; it was a high-energy, high-heeled love letter to the history of drag and the communities that made it shine.

Helmed by the towering and majestic Daphne Ferraro, the production took audiences on a fast-paced ride through over a century of queer cultural evolution, using clever comedy, dynamic choreography, and stellar costumes to tell the story. Beyond the glitter and camp, a deeper narrative was woven throughout, one that honored the resilience, artistry, and radical visibility of drag throughout the ages.

Each segment transported the crowd to a different time, with standout performances from Conundrum, Mercy Panic, and Te Monet, the entire cast showcased everything from I Love Lucy to Chappell Roan. The last-minute addition of Autumn Vee was also amazing, but the cast as a whole, of over a dozen performers in total, made the show feel like a true ensemble celebration.

In a region where drag is both celebrated and scrutinized, this production made it clear: drag is not just performance, it’s a movement. And Largo welcomed it with open arms. If this was your first time seeing The Evolution of Drag, it likely won’t be your last. It was dazzling, defiant, and unforgettable.

