The Florida Department of Health in Citrus County issues 60-day rabies alert

Posted on June 30, 2025 • by Sarah Goebel
Rabies vaccination
Rabies vaccination by Teka77 via iStock.

The Florida Department of Health in Citrus County issued a 60-day rabies alert after a captured cat tested positive for the virus. 

The area of concern is next to Highway 581 near Inverness and Floral City.

They are also urging residents to report any bites or scratches involving pets or livestock to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control, 352-249-2790..

Anyone bitten or scratched by a wild or domestic animal should seek immediate medical attention and report the incident to the Florida Department of Health, 352-726-1121.

Gayle Guidash, the administrator of the Florida Department of Health in Citrus County, stresses that it is important not to touch an animal that has the rabies virus. 

“Ultimately, any animal that is acting strange or is suspected with rabies, we can test the animal by checking its brain, which unfortunately will be the demise of the animal. So, we ask people that if they come in contact with an animal that we would like to test, please do not injure its brain or brainstem because that’s how we can tell it has been affected,” Guidash said.

The rabies virus affects the nervous system and can cause fevers, seizures, and hallucinations.  

Tags
, ,

