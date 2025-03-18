Donate Now!
The Florida Legislature is considering requiring front license plates

Posted on March 18, 2025 • by News Service of Florida for WMNF
Studebaker car with a Wisconsin front license plate
Studebaker car with a Wisconsin front license plate by RAUL RODRIGUEZ via iStock for WMNF.

©2025 The News Service of Florida

Florida motorists would have to attach license plates on the front of their vehicles that would match the plates already required on the rear, under a proposal moving forward in the Senate.

The Agriculture, Environment, and General Government Appropriations Committee on Tuesday backed a bill (SB 92) that is primarily about body shops but also includes the proposal to make Florida the 30th state to require most vehicles to display two tags.

Bill sponsor Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, said the proposal is aimed at reducing hit-and-run drivers.

“As people are speeding away from these scenes, there‘s a lot of cameras out there.

And they can’t always see the back of a (car),” Gruters said. Sen. Erin Grall, a Vero Beach Republican who suggested the addition to Gruters, said two plates could provide more accountability.

“The witnesses will many times see the front of the car, but not see the rear of the car,” Grall said. “And sometimes there are repeat offenders who know exactly how to get away from an accident without having their plates seen.”

Gruters said he hopes to address issues related to costs before the bill goes to the Senate Fiscal Policy Committee. Gruters said he wants to set “the least amount of cost to motorists and the state.” License plates are made at Union Correctional Institution in Raiford

2 Responses to “The Florida Legislature is considering requiring front license plates”

  1. Frederic hayes

    Just another way for the government to get a more of your money I don’t see the necessary need for this

    Reply
  2. Peter Reichenbach

    Does Florida really have so many hit and run accidents that the state will have to spend so much money to make duplicate plates for every car, the cost of which will be passed on the the car owners?

    Reply

