The Giving Challenge is ON!

Here is your chance to double your money for WMNF! From noon, Tuesday April 28th to noon, Wednesday April 29th, WMNF is proud to participate in the Giving Challenge sponsored by the Community Foundation of Sarasota County and The Patterson Foundation. Your donation of between $25 and $100 will be doubled! We’re in a heated contest in this Giving Challenge, competing with hundreds of other nonprofits. Be The One who makes a difference for your community by donating here:

https://www.givingpartnerchallenge.org/organizations/nathan-b-stubblefield-foundation-inc-dba-wmnf

Not only can you Be The One, you can also ask your friends and family to join in!

Please create your own Giving Challenge Fundraiser. You can use this same link to do so by clicking on “fundraise”!

You can also:

Share and share alike. Online giving challenges are successful because of our own networks. Help us grow our network by sending this email to your network and ask your friends to do the same.

Be socially (media) active. Use your social media networks: post on Facebook, tweet about the Giving Challenge, and share your love for WMNF and ask others to do the same.

Need help? Email ian@wmnf.org or laura@wmnf.org.

Thank you in advance for your support!