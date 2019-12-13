“The Have And Have Nots” on Morning Energy

Share this:

The economic distance between the nation’s wealthiest and everyone else has been steadily on the rise. In fact, 19 new billionaires joined the Forbes 400 list in 2019. Additionally, the majority of the wealth is held by 20% of families in the top of the income distribution list with annual income often times tripling that of the middle class. However, although money might improve the quality of ones life, it may not necessarily bring someone genuine happiness or joy.

On Morning Energy, we are going to spend time examining the world of the “Haves and Have Nots”.

During our musical journey and discussion we will be exploring topics such as: (1) Wealth Inequalities (2) Global Wealth Trends (3) Money and expectations (4) Money and love.

Join me Renna, your Radio Flayme Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for another musical journey. I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!