The Hazards of Smoking and Vaping: How They Impact Your Health

In this episode of the Healthy Steps Radio Show, Dr. Fred Harvey discusses the various health risks associated with smoking and vaping. He compares the dangers of smoking traditional cigarettes to vaping nicotine and cannabis, highlighting the harmful chemicals and health consequences of each. Dr. Harvey also touches on how smoking can impact COVID-19 outcomes, emphasizing the increased risks for smokers. Throughout the show, Dr. Harvey takes calls from listeners, addressing questions on topics such as osteoporosis, rheumatoid arthritis, COVID-19, and more.
Caller Summaries:
- Smoking and Vaping (00:02:31): Dr. Harvey discusses the health risks of smoking and vaping, explaining the harmful effects of burning substances and the creation of toxic chemicals. He compares the relative dangers of traditional cigarettes and vaping, including the impact on heart and lung health.
- Impact on COVID-19 Outcomes (00:07:30): Dr. Harvey talks about a study showing that smoking tobacco and cannabis increases the risk of severe COVID-19 infection and hospitalization. He clarifies the difference in mortality rates between smokers of tobacco and cannabis.
- Addison’s Disease (00:12:55): Caller Marie asks about alternative medicine treatments for Addison’s disease. Dr. Harvey explains the importance of hormone replacement and suggests a functional medicine workup to explore potential causes of adrenal dysfunction.
- Severe Allergies and Rib Pain (00:16:12): Caller Victoria describes her severe allergies and recent rib pain. Dr. Harvey advises on natural protocols to help stabilize allergies and suggests a chiropractor for rib adjustments.
- Persistent Cough and Mold Exposure (00:19:32): Caller David discusses his persistent cough, possibly related to mold exposure. Dr. Harvey recommends environmental mold testing and suggests supplements to support lung health.
- Duodenal Ulcer Treatment (00:42:33): Caller Karen asks about natural treatments for a duodenal ulcer. Dr. Harvey advises on dietary changes and supplements that can support ulcer healing.
- Prostate Gland Issues (00:31:59): Caller Patrick shares his struggles with an enlarged prostate and the need for catheterization. Dr. Harvey recommends considering surgery and suggests supplements to aid recovery.
- Rheumatoid Arthritis (00:41:46): Caller Alan has rheumatoid arthritis and is on multiple medications. Dr. Harvey discusses the potential impact of gluten on autoimmune diseases and suggests dietary changes and a functional medicine approach.
- Mental Health and Tinnitus (00:47:17): Caller DeAndre asks about treatments for tinnitus and mental health support. Dr. Harvey discusses potential causes of tinnitus and suggests calming supplements and dietary changes.