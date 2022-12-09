Pinellas Health Department has declared a health alert due to the red tide

Share this:

The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County has announced a Health Alert for Pinellas County Beaches as a result of red tide bloom. According to the Bradenton Herald, red tide has spread to the south end of Pinellas County. In Anna Maria Island and off the northeast side of the island there were medium levels of red tide detected. High levels were found further offshore and near the mouth of Lower Tampa Bay. The red tide was identified in 76 water samples off of Hillsborough, Pinellas, Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte, Lee and Collier counties over the past week. Reducing the nutrient loads in the water will help decrease the levels of red tide according to the Sarasota Bay Estuary Program Director.

For more information visit: https://myfwc.maps.arcgis.com/apps/View/index.html?appid=87162eec3eb846218cec711d16462a72

For more information about the red tide: http://pinellas.floridahealth.gov/programs-and-services/environmental-health/water-programs/red-tide/index.html.

Over the next 36 hours, @noaacoastalsci is forecasting a HIGH risk of respiratory irritation from Karenia brevis (red tide) at some beaches in PINELLAS county. Conditions may vary. For latest updates at individual beaches, see https://t.co/tc4O9Me2gL. pic.twitter.com/oWqMqpi4T3 — NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) December 9, 2022