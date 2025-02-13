Donate Now!
“The Heart of the Matter” on Morning Energy

Posted on February 13, 2025 • by Renna Reddick
"Matters of the Heart Artwork" by BetoTheDJ is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0.

Matters of the heart do not abide by the rules and regulations of the mind.” – Amarie Avant

“What matters most is what’s inside your heart” is a common phrase that people often say when engaging in heartfelt communication with others.  And rightly so, given that the heart is the most important muscle in our body and also serves as a major function to our existence and how we are affected by love. For centuries, the heart symbol has also been connected to Valentine’s Day because it represents romantic love.
Valentine’s Day has morphed into a global tradition. Although this popular holiday has roots in pagan traditions that began around 496AD,  in modern days, Valentine’s Day represents an opportunity to celebrate  romantic love, friendship and admiration.
A key figure that emerged as part of the modern day Valentine’s Day tradition is a  Roman and Greek Mythological Figure named Cupid,  who is popularly  known for using a bow and quiver of golden arrows to shoot through the heart of lovers to create a love-wound meant to deepen their affection.
Over the years, the heart has become a cultural symbolism for love because it embodies emotions, spirituality and romance. The heart is also regarded as the lifeline of the body and has also been scientifically proven to respond to positive and negative emotions as people contend with various areas of their lives that are often known as “Matters of the Heart”.
On  Morning Energy we are going to spend time exploring “Matters of the Heart” as it relates to various areas of our lives to include romantic love.
Join me, Renna. on Friday from 4-6am for a very special musical journey about this very inspiring and intriguing topic.  And if you miss the live broadcast, you can always listen to the weekly program for up to 7 days on the archives at https://www.wmnf.org/events/morning-energy/.
