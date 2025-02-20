“THE HERO’S JOURNEY” on Morning Energy

"The Hero's Journey" by We Are Neo is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

“Every hero must have the courage to be alone, to take the journey for himself.”— Joseph Campbell

A hero is defined as a person who is admired for their bravery, nobility, or significant achievement(s) – often acting courageously for the greater good.

“The Hero’s Journey”, also known as the monomyth, is a well-known storytelling arrangement that centers around a “hero” who goes on an adventure and learns valuable life lessons and returns home transformed. To its readers, “The Hero’s Journey” helps to inspire them to action while also promoting personal growth and enlightenment.

Although today’s technology allows for interactive, three-dimensional storytelling experiences (which often involves stories of heroes and their courageous journey), no one will ever truly know the depths of a hero’s courage as they explore and face the unknown.

Heroes can come in many forms. They can be mythological, historical, and also everyday heroes. Nonetheless, heroes often respond to an internal calling which prompts them to leap into action and embark on a dangerous and heart wrenching journey, oftentimes with positive results that can be felt beyond the grave.

In another’s eyes, you may unknowingly be their hero. Yet, when looking at you, a spectator will never know the depths of your internal struggles that have helped mold you into the person that you are. They are only left to make analysis, speculations, and draw conclusions based on what they observed.

On Morning Energy we’re going to spend time exploring and also celebrating “The Hero’s Journey” whether that journey involves fighting for the less fortunate, fighting for equality, or fighting to have a continued voice through channels like community radio.