The Life Elsewhere Valentines Special 2022
To explore this funny ol’ thing we call love, six distinguished and talented guests were invited to answer two seemingly simple questions:
1. What Is Love?
2. What Is Your Favorite Love Song?
Our guests quickly voiced the same conclusion, to question number one. The answer will have a different meaning depending on the circumstances. On reflection, everyone agreed, it’s a difficult question, yet all the guests gave truthful, honest, and perhaps self-revealing answers. For some guests, the answer to question number two was easy, they were ready with exactly which song to choose. While a couple of our guests may have chosen more than one favorite love song, given the opportunity. The answers to both questions are surprising, see if you can match the favorite love song to the correct guest.
The guests
Toronto-based singer-songwriter, musician, and poet, Barzin
English singer-songwriter, Alice Kat
Writer and social commentator, Kate Clarke
Irish singer-songwriter, Keeley
Alternative musician, Chris Connelly
Iowa City-based singer-songwriter and bass player, Pictoria Vark
The Songs
Toploader – Dancing In The Moonlight
Caetano Veloso – Cucurrucucu Paloma (Hable Con Ella)
Fleetwood Mac – Silver Springs
Terry Clarke – Walk With Me
Tracey Ullman – They Don’t Know
David Bowie – Wild Is The Wind
Show 461