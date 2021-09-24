“The Love of Autumn” on Morning Energy

Share this:

Autumn, also known as Fall is one of the four temperate seasons. In the Northern Hemisphere, the September equinox marks the first day of Fall which generally takes place between September 21st and September 24th of each year. On the equinox, day and night are of nearly equal length across the planet and darkness begins to overtake daylight as nights are longer than days.

For centuries people have celebrated the Fall equinox, and for many the Fall ranks high as a favorite season. According to research done by Patrick Baylis at the University of California, Berkeley and written about in TIME, “People’s happiness declines as temperatures rise above 70 degrees Fahrenheit or fall below 50 degrees Fahrenheit.”

On Morning Energy, we are going to spend time exploring the “Love of the Autumn” season.

Join me, Renna Reddick Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for a special musical journey about this topic! I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!