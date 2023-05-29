The Memorial Day Episode with Dr. Fred Harvey

Share this:

Get ready to learn from one of the best in the medical industry on Healthy Steps Show with Dr. Fred Harvey on WMNF Tampa featuring insightful, evidence-based opinions on a variety of health-related topics.

Dr. Harvey aims to educate and provide valuable information on everything from mental health to physical wellness. In Today’s “Ask the Doctor Anything,” listeners can call in with their medical questions and concerns.

Dr. Harvey shares his frustration with the limitations of psychiatry and the benefits of functional medicine for treating mental health conditions. He also discusses the importance of self-love and valuing oneself and commemorates fallen veterans. Whether you’re seeking guidance on diet modifications or medical advice, Dr. Fred Harvey has you covered. Don’t miss out on this insightful and informative podcast!