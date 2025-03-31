The mystery of the hidden portrait: Who painted Charles Vann?

Hey everyone, it’s Toni Phan, your favorite WMNF social media intern, and I’m back with another chapter of my ongoing adventure inside this historic station. If you’ve been following along, you know I love digging into the past, uncovering forgotten stories of the art here, and sharing them with all of you. But this time? I may have found my biggest mystery yet

The moment I stumbled upon the painting of Charles Vann, I knew it was special. It wasn’t just the warmth in his expression or the way his little dog seemed to be grinning back – it was the feeling that this piece had been waiting to be found.

The Secret Painting No One Knew About

I did what any curious human being would do – I snapped some photos and started asking around.

“Hey, have you seen this before?” I asked, showing it to different staff members.

Most responses were the same: confusion.

“Wait, that’s in this building?”

“Where did you find this?”

Some had vague memories of Charles Vann, but no one seemed to remember a portrait of him. It was like a ghost, hiding in plain sight, waiting for someone to notice.

That’s when I knew I had to dig deeper.

Who Was Charles Vann?

It didn’t take long before I uncovered his name: Charles Vann, better known as “The Jazz Man.”

In 1979, he walked into WMNF, still in his Mosquito Control work overalls, carrying his own jazz records. He wasn’t a polished radio personality – just a lover of jazz, and that was all that mattered. Soon, he became the host of Bop City, a show that ran 17 years, filled with smooth jazz, raw blues, and his unmistakable voice.

Vann didn’t just play music- he lived it. He’d lower the volume mid-song to shout out a listener, announce the time in poetic phrasing (“15 minutes on the downgrade of 2 o’clock”), and make you feel like he was talking just to you.

While digging through the WMNF history scrapbook, I found a March 19, 1982 newspaper clipping featuring Vann at the turntables. The article, Radio Free Tampa, captured WMNF’s early days – and there he was, spinning jazz records as a volunteer DJ.

Beyond radio, he was a historian, storyteller, and advocate for Tampa’s Black community. He spoke about the old jazz clubs of Central Avenue, Black veterans, and the changing city around him – always with warmth, wisdom, and deep love for his home.

And yet, despite everything he built, his portrait sat in a forgotten corner.

I wasn’t about to let that slide.

The Mystery of the Artist

Just when I thought I had uncovered the full story, I realized there was one major question left unanswered.

Who painted this?

I checked everywhere – station records, old files, even asked around – but there was no documentation about the artist. No plaque, no mention in archives. It was as if the painting had simply appeared one day and been left behind.

But there was one clue.

Down in the bottom left corner, faint but visible, was a signature:

“DonFran” or “DonFrank” – 1984.

That’s it. No full name, no additional details. Just a cryptic signature and a year.

I felt like I had stepped into a real-life detective story. Who was DonFran? Was it a local Tampa artist? A friend of Vann’s? Was the painting commissioned, or was it a personal tribute? How did it end up in the station, and more importantly – why did it get forgotten?

There’s something eerie about uncovering a piece of history and realizing that no one remembers how it got there. It makes you wonder how many other stories are hidden away, waiting to be told.

WMNF Needs Your Help!

Now, I don’t have all the answers – yet.

But what I do know is this: Charles Vann deserves to be remembered.

And I refuse to let it stay buried in a back room.

So, we’re turning to you.

Have you seen this painting before? Do you recognize the signature? Do you know any Tampa artists from the 1980s who might have created it?

Any piece of information – no matter how small – could help solve this mystery. If you know anything about this artwork, the artist, or how it ended up at WMNF, please reach out in the comments, through social media, or email us.

For all our WMNF jazz lovers — if Charles Vann’s story sparked something in you, don’t miss Jazz in the Night, airing every Monday from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m with the legendary Bob Seymour.

He keeps the spirit of jazz alive, just like Vann once did—bringing you timeless tracks, deep cuts, and smooth late-night vibes.

Final Thought

I’m writing this for everyone at WMNF – past and present – who never got the chance to know Charles Vann.

His name should be spoken. His portrait should be seen.

Before the modern shows, the digital playlists, and the streaming – there was Charles Vann.

Spinning records. Telling stories.

Keeping jazz alive.

His song isn’t over. Not if we remember.

This is Toni Phan, and I’ll be back soon with another art piece, another mystery, or maybe even the next clue in solving this one. Stay tuned!



