“The Next Chapter” on Morning Energy

It has been said that, “Life is like a book. Some chapters are sad, some are happy and some are exciting, but if you never turn the page, you will never know what the next chapter has in store for you.”

Each day is filled with different experiences that will add to the various chapters in our lives. Additionally, one of the most common chapters that people often look forward to is the start of a new year which provides us with an opportunity to re-invent ourselves.

On Morning Energy we are going to spend time exploring different topics related to the various chapters in our lives such as : (1) New Years Day historical facts, (2) how to re-invent ourselves after a failed relationship and (3) transitioning to a new career.