“The Power of Humanitarianism” on Morning Energy

"Humanitarian Aid Is Never A Crime" by desertdutchman is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

“Give your hands to serve and your hearts to love”…Mother Teresa

In 2009, the United Nations General Assembly declared August 19th as World Humanitarian Day to commemorate those who lost their lives in services to others. However, one of the greatest inspirations for selecting this specific day was the August 19, 2003 fatal bombing that took place at the United Nations Bagdad Headquarters which resulted in the death of 22 people. These deaths also included Sergio Vieira de Mello, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Humanitarian efforts can be done collectively through disaster relief programs like: The Salvation Army, The American Red Cross and FEMA. However, humanitarian efforts can also be more personalized such as: donating blood, donating to a charity, or perhaps adopting a child from an orphanage. Nonetheless, being of service to others in whatever capacity you chose can have a big impact on someone’s life as well as your own.

On Morning Energy we are going to spend time exploring the “Power of Humanitarianism” as it relates to so many different areas of our lives.

On Morning Energy we are going to spend time exploring the "Power of Humanitarianism" as it relates to so many different areas of our lives.