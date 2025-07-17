“The Power of Unity” on Morning Energy

"3D Full Spectrum Unity Holding Hands Concept" by lumaxart is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0.

“Unity is strength….when there is teamwork and collaboration, wonderful things can be achieved”…Mattie Stepanek

Independence Day is often regarded as the most significant holiday in the United States' history because it is when the United States officially became a country after the 13 colonies of North American united and broke away from Great Britain's control on July 4, 1776. However, maintaining unity in any area of our lives is often not an easy task. A great example of this is during the infancy stages of the United States when dozens of battles were fought as part of the American Civil War (April 12,1861 – May 26th 1865). Some of the triggering events that led to the American Civil War were: (1) the election of Abraham Lincoln who opposed the expansion of slavery into new territories(2) the secession of seven southern states from The Union who were proponents of slavery, and (3) The Confederates attack on Fort Sumter near Charleston, South Carolina in April of 1861, which was the first armed conflict between The Union and The Confederates. In addition to the attack on Fort Sumter, some of the other significant battles fight during the American Civil War were: The Battle of Gettysburg (July1-3, 1863), The Battle of Fort Stevens (July 11-12, 1864) and the First Battle of Bull Run (which was also known as the First Battle of Manassas) which took place on July 21, 1861. As it relates to "The First Battle of Bull Run", although The Confederates soldiers prevailed during this battle, President Abraham Lincoln maintained his resolve to fight for the preservation of The Union. Consequently, his resolve and part of his strategy led to the freeing of the enslaved so that they could fight in unity with The Union against The Confederates which ultimately helped The Union to win the war. In modern days, battles, wars and conflicts still exist, and sometimes these disagreements can hit close to home.

On July 1, 2025, WMNF lost a critical $100,000 grant from the Department of Education which was a major blow to the station and the work we do in the community. Consequently, during critical times like these, it’s important that we unify and fight for causes that we believe in, like preserving the power of community radio.

One Morning Energy, we are going to spend time exploring the Power of Unity as it relates to so many different areas of our lives, and as part of our musical journey we will be encouraging our WMNF listeners and supporter to unify and help defend WMNF’s future by participating in our One-Day Emergency Fund Drive on Saturday, 19, 2025.