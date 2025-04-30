Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

The Scoop: Wed. April 30, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on April 30, 2025 • by Seán Kinane
Share

On May Day, protestors are hitting the streets across Tampa Bay 

On Thursday activists across Tampa Bay are planning to protest the Trump administration’s actions.

Clearwater Marine Aquarium begins sea turtle nesting patrol

The Clearwater Marine Aquarium officially launched its sea turtle nesting patrol on April 15. WMNF’s Joshua Hightower reports on why biologists are starting their observations earlier than in years past.

The Florida House creates a committee on the impact of property taxes

House Speaker Daniel Perez yesterday announced the creation of a select committee to look at potential property-tax changes that could go before voters in November 2026.

The Florida House approves a bill to shield elected officials from having their addresses released

The bill could shield from release the home addresses and phone numbers of a wide range of public officials and their family members.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Seán Kinane

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Joshua Hightower, Kaitlyn Serafin, Noah Vinsky, Faith Montalvo, Victoria Heath, Han Ly.
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

Tags
, , , ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

Talking Animals: Two longtime Florida wildlife experts discuss FWC’s current effort to evaluate existing rules for wildlife trapping

Kate MacFall and Katherine McGill—longtime wildlife experts address what for many may...

Art teacher in a school classroom with students
Florida Ranked Lowest of all 50 States in Teacher Salary

Florida’s average teacher salary is ranked 50th out of all...

Tampa reworks $25M improvement project for Palmetto Beach after Hurricane Helene flooding

Listen: The historic Tampa neighborhood of Palmetto Beach sits just...

Protecting Tampa Bays green space for future generations through Tampa Bay Conservancy

The Sustainable Living Show is joined by members of the...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Latino54
Player position: