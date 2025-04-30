The Scoop: Wed. April 30, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

On Thursday activists across Tampa Bay are planning to protest the Trump administration’s actions.

The Clearwater Marine Aquarium officially launched its sea turtle nesting patrol on April 15. WMNF’s Joshua Hightower reports on why biologists are starting their observations earlier than in years past.

The Florida House creates a committee on the impact of property taxes

House Speaker Daniel Perez yesterday announced the creation of a select committee to look at potential property-tax changes that could go before voters in November 2026.

The Florida House approves a bill to shield elected officials from having their addresses released

The bill could shield from release the home addresses and phone numbers of a wide range of public officials and their family members.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Seán Kinane

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Joshua Hightower, Kaitlyn Serafin, Noah Vinsky, Faith Montalvo, Victoria Heath, Han Ly.

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /