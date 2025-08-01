Donate Now!
Back

The Scoop: Fri. Aug. 1, 2025 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on August 1, 2025 • by Seán Kinane
Share
The Scoop for Monday, Sept. 9, 2024.

Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty responds to the state’s 9th execution of the year

Ten people demonstrated on the corners of Ulmerton Road and 49th Street North in Largo.

Animal advocates will protest the proposed bear hunt

The protest will be held this Saturday from noon to 1:00 p.m. at Ferman Chevrolet in Tampa; Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commissioner Preston Farrior is the CEO of Ferman Motor Car Company. Farrior did not respond to WMNF’s request for comment.

Democrat Josh Weil withdraws from U.S. Senate race because of a health condition

Weil issued a statement that said he’s noticed an increase in symptoms tied to a condition called Rhabdomyolosis.

University of South Florida and other state universities increase fees for out-of-state students

USF trustees also approved 10 percent increases in fees that are charged to out-of-state students on top of the tuition charged to all students.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop, produced by Seán Kinane.

WMNF anchors Seán Kinane, Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton. 
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Zoe Sax, Julia Ferrara, Leah Burdick, Josh Holton
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF

Tags
, , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

Tampa Museum of Art starts expansion project

Listen: The Tampa Museum of Art is taking its first...

A US congresswoman, Kathy Castor, wearing a cream suit top and white shirt, with radio headphone over her head. She wears glasses and is speaking into a radio microphone.
US Rep. Kathy Castor talks popularity of Democrats, a potential ‘backlash election,’ and more

The division in the Democratic party and country at large...

Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty demonstrate against the state’s latest execution

Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty protests each time...

Hurricanes in August FPREN
Here are the typical tropical storm and hurricane formation areas in August

During August more tropical waves exit Africa and travel westward...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Rhythm Revival
Player position: