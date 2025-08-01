The Scoop: Fri. Aug. 1, 2025 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop for Monday, Sept. 9, 2024.

Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty responds to the state’s 9th execution of the year

Ten people demonstrated on the corners of Ulmerton Road and 49th Street North in Largo.

Animal advocates will protest the proposed bear hunt

The protest will be held this Saturday from noon to 1:00 p.m. at Ferman Chevrolet in Tampa; Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commissioner Preston Farrior is the CEO of Ferman Motor Car Company. Farrior did not respond to WMNF’s request for comment.

Democrat Josh Weil withdraws from U.S. Senate race because of a health condition

Weil issued a statement that said he’s noticed an increase in symptoms tied to a condition called Rhabdomyolosis.

University of South Florida and other state universities increase fees for out-of-state students

USF trustees also approved 10 percent increases in fees that are charged to out-of-state students on top of the tuition charged to all students.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

