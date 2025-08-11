The Scoop: Mon. Aug. 11, 2025 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop for Monday, Sept. 9, 2024.

The Florida DEP releases draft permits for Mosaic Fertilizer to drill two exploratory wells that could be a step toward injecting wastewater underground

A September 9 meeting will be about the Bartow site, while a September 10 meeting will be about the Mulberry site. Early last year Mosaic applied for approval to drill exploratory wells at sites in Mulberry and Bartow.

St. Pete protects a wastewater facility from floods

Last year, tens of thousands in St. Petersburg couldn’t flush their toilets for days after one of the city’s most critical facilities was shut off because of Hurricane Milton. The city has installed a barrier around the low-lying wastewater facility.

A possible settlement on FPL rates

Florida Power & Light and numerous parties have reached what they call a “settlement in principle” on a plan for base electric rates over the next four years. But the state Office of Public Counsel — which is designated by law to represent consumers — has not agreed to the potential settlement and wants to move forward with today’s planned hearing at the Florida Public Service Commission.

Getting drinking water from the air?

A company proposes generating water directly from the atmosphere as one solution even as climate change continues to pose a threat to people and the planet.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop, produced by Seán Kinane.

WMNF anchors Seán Kinane, Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton.

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Zoe Sax, Julia Ferrara, Leah Burdick, Josh Holton

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3

The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF