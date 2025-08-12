Donate Now!
Back

The Scoop: Tues. Aug. 12, 2025 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on August 12, 2025 • by Seán Kinane
Share
The Scoop for Monday, Sept. 9, 2024.

Close to 200 residents pack a Temple Terrace town hall meeting on PFAS in water

The City Council says it has “actively engaged” outside legal counsel to pursue compensation for the costs related to PFAS from national companies that produced and distributed the chemicals.

Fewer than half of Florida high school seniors complete FAFSA

A survey from the National College Attainment Network shows that many low-income students wrongly think their families make too much to benefit from the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

The Hillsborough County School Board has removed a memoir by a transgender social media influencer

The Tampa Bay Times reports that the decision to pull “Trans Mission: My Quest to a Beard” by Alex Bertie came after state officials called out the county’s schools superintendent on social media.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop, produced by Seán Kinane.

WMNF anchors Seán Kinane, Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton. 
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Zoe Sax, Julia Ferrara, Leah Burdick, Josh Holton
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF

Tags
, , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

BKN Creative talks networking and advocacy

The Big Gay Radio Show welcomes Kevin and Brandon of...

‘Harley Quinn’ creators to come to St. Petersburg for ‘Comic Book Weekend’

Listen: Tampa Bay Comic Convention is over, but Tampa Bay...

Aerial photo of downtown Tallahassee, Florida and the State Capitol
Democrat Brian Nathan files for the State Senate seat vacated by Lt. Gov. Jay Collins

Jay Collins was appointed lieutenant governor. Now Brian Nathan has...

Be aware of fictitious weather models; here’s what to know

Hurricane forecast models should be taken as guidance. Long-range models...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
First Call
Player position: