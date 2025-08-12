The Scoop: Tues. Aug. 12, 2025 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop for Monday, Sept. 9, 2024.

Close to 200 residents pack a Temple Terrace town hall meeting on PFAS in water

The City Council says it has “actively engaged” outside legal counsel to pursue compensation for the costs related to PFAS from national companies that produced and distributed the chemicals.

Fewer than half of Florida high school seniors complete FAFSA

A survey from the National College Attainment Network shows that many low-income students wrongly think their families make too much to benefit from the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

The Hillsborough County School Board has removed a memoir by a transgender social media influencer

The Tampa Bay Times reports that the decision to pull “Trans Mission: My Quest to a Beard” by Alex Bertie came after state officials called out the county’s schools superintendent on social media.

