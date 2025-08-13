The Scoop: Wed. Aug. 13, 2025 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop for Monday, Sept. 9, 2024.

Jay Collins appointed Florida lieutenant governor

Gov. Ron DeSantis yesterday appointed a Tampa Republican and retired Army Green Beret State Senator Jay Collins, to the long-vacant position of lieutenant governor amid speculation that Collins could run for governor in 2026. The lieutenant governor position had been vacant since February when Jeanette Nuñez, DeSantis’ 2018 and 2022 running mate, was named interim president of Florida International University. Meanwhile, a Democratic candidate has filed paperwork to run for his Hillsborough County state Senate seat. Tampa Democrat Brian Nathan opened a campaign account Monday to run in Senate District 14, according to the state Division of Elections website.

FWC will vote on rules for a controversial bear hunt

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is expected to vote Wednesday on the final rules of a proposed bear hunt. It comes as a group of environmentalists is filing a lawsuit they hope could stop future hunts.

Florida may produce regulations on hemp products relating to packaging and “cartoons”

As Florida continues trying to prevent kids from getting drawn to intoxicating hemp products, state regulators are gearing up to define what a “cartoon” means. But industry insiders say the plan isn’t likely to resolve confusion over what’s allowed on the packaging of gummies, sodas and other products.

Imagine Museum hosts Graphic Worlds: Comic Book Weekend

Tampa Bay Comic Convention is over, but the region is not done geeking out. WMNF’s Chris Young’s reports St. Petersburg’s Imagine Museum is hosting Graphic Worlds: Comic Book Weekend, featuring the creators of a comic book icon.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

