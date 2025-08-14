Donate Now!
The Scoop: Th. Aug. 14, 2025 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on August 14, 2025 • by Seán Kinane
The Scoop for Monday, Sept. 9, 2024.

Florida will hold a black bear hunt this year

WMNF’s Chris Young reports, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, or FWC voted unanimously yesterday to finalize the controversial hunt. It’s the first one in a decade.

Creative Loafing fires a political cartoonist over a Gaza cartoon

It’s because of criticism the paper got after it published Bob Whitmore’s cartoon of a starving child in Gaza. Whitmore says that even though the cartoon seems to be a political statement about the famine and war in Gaza, the corporate parent company of CL considers it to be antisemitic.

Florida’s surgeon general says he supports human consumption of raw milk

That’s despite scores of infections linked to raw milk. The Tampa Bay Times reports in a post on X, Joseph Ladapo said, “I support the decision to consume raw milk when sought for potential health benefits and protective factors. Be aware of your source and know the risks.” His post came one week after state health officials issued a health advisory after 21 cases of infection were linked to the consumption of raw milk.

Health professionals call for the removal of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. from the US Department of Health and Human Services

According to The Guardian, a new report from Defend Public Health, an organization of about 3,000 health professionals and allies outlines major health challenges in the US – and the misinformation coming from the RFK-led department.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

