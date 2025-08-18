The Scoop: Mon. Aug. 18, 2025 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop for Monday, Sept. 9, 2024.

DeSantis signs another death warrant

Governor Ron DeSantis has signed a death warrant for a man convicted of killing three members of his estranged wife’s family in 1990 in Polk County. David Pittman is scheduled to be executed on September 17th at Florida State Prison. It would be Florida’s 12th execution this year. The state has already set a modern-era record with nine executions so far this year, and two more men are scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection this month.

Court hearings on the migrant detention center in Florida

A federal judge is considering whether detainees have been denied their legal rights at a temporary migrant detention center in the Florida Everglades. This is the second lawsuit challenging practices at the facility known as “Alligator Alcatraz.” Today, civil rights attorneys in Miami will ask a judge to ensure detainees have confidential access to their lawyers. Meanwhile, a federal judge is expected to rule Thursday on a lawsuit pushed by environmental groups on whether the detention center may remain open.

Hurricane Erin rapidly intensifies

FPREN reports that Erin is not expected to make a U.S. landfall, but it will impact Florida East Coast beaches with high surf and dangerous rip currents this week.

Can pickleball enhance health outcomes for cancer survivors?

Pickleball activity is aligned with major success for patients’ physical and emotional well-being. WMNF’s Chris Young reports the study’s organizer hopes the project can expand to help more cancer survivors next year.

WMNF co-founder Rob Lorei has died

A local radio legend and a long-time member of the WMNF family — Rob Lorei — died over the weekend. Rob was one of the founders of WMNF. He moved to Florida in 1977 to walk door-to-door around the Tampa Bay area with others to raise money for what would become WMNF. Rob was the station’s first Program Director, but he was best known for producing and hosting the daytime public affairs show Radioactivity while he was News and Public Affairs Director at WMNF. Tributes poured in on social media.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

