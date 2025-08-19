Donate Now!
The Scoop: Tues. Aug. 19, 2025 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on August 19, 2025 • by Seán Kinane
The Scoop for Monday, Sept. 9, 2024.

Judge issues a split decision in a lawsuit over the Florida Everglades migrant detention center

Late Monday, a U.S. District Judge dismissed part of the suit and moved the case to a different jurisdiction. He ruled that claims about detainees at what the state calls “Alligator Alcatraz” lacking confidential access to lawyers or hearings were moot.

Florida Senate redistricting is upheld by a panel of judges

The judges rejected arguments that a Tampa Bay-area district was racially gerrymandered and violated constitutional equal-protection rights. The case centered on Senate District 16, which crosses Tampa Bay to connect parts of Pinellas and Hillsborough counties.

Journalists and friends remember Rob Lorei

Rob Lorei, co-founder of WMNF and television host at WEDU, died Sunday at 70 years old. Lorei announced that he had cancer in March. We asked people who knew him: “Who was Rob to you, and what legacy did he leave?

Youth create a Garden for Good to battle food insecurity

The Boys and Girls Club of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties is tackling food insecurity with their new project called Garden for Good.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop, produced by Seán Kinane.

WMNF anchors Seán Kinane, Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton. 
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Zoe Sax, Julia Ferrara, Leah Burdick, Josh Holton
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF

