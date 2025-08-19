The Scoop: Tues. Aug. 19, 2025 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop for Monday, Sept. 9, 2024.

Judge issues a split decision in a lawsuit over the Florida Everglades migrant detention center

Late Monday, a U.S. District Judge dismissed part of the suit and moved the case to a different jurisdiction. He ruled that claims about detainees at what the state calls “Alligator Alcatraz” lacking confidential access to lawyers or hearings were moot.

Florida Senate redistricting is upheld by a panel of judges

The judges rejected arguments that a Tampa Bay-area district was racially gerrymandered and violated constitutional equal-protection rights. The case centered on Senate District 16, which crosses Tampa Bay to connect parts of Pinellas and Hillsborough counties.

Journalists and friends remember Rob Lorei

Rob Lorei, co-founder of WMNF and television host at WEDU, died Sunday at 70 years old. Lorei announced that he had cancer in March. We asked people who knew him: “Who was Rob to you, and what legacy did he leave?“

Youth create a Garden for Good to battle food insecurity

The Boys and Girls Club of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties is tackling food insecurity with their new project called Garden for Good.

