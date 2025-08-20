The Scoop: Wed. Aug. 20, 2025 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop for Monday, Sept. 9, 2024.

Florida executes a record tenth person this year

Kayle Bates, convicted of abducting a woman from a Florida Panhandle insurance office and killing her, received a lethal injection Tuesday evening in the state’s record 10th execution this year.

Dems lead in registrations for two races in September

Democrats hold major advantages in voter registration in Orange County’s Senate District 15 and House District 40 heading into special elections on September 2.

Calls for the repair of a Sulphur Springs bridge

A Sulphur Springs community leader is calling for the repair of a bridge that he says used to be a safe haven for the community..

Immigrants face increased risks during hurricane season

The Trump administration’s policies have intensified concerns about aggressive immigration enforcement, making hurricane shelters fair game for apprehension.

It’s the time of year for Cape Verde hurricanes

The storms, named after islands off Africa’s west coast, can take two weeks to cross the Atlantic. They are some of the most dangerous storms, making up about 85% of major hurricanes in the Atlantic.

