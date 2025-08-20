Donate Now!
Back

The Scoop: Wed. Aug. 20, 2025 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on August 20, 2025 • by Seán Kinane
Share
The Scoop for Monday, Sept. 9, 2024.

Florida executes a record tenth person this year

Kayle Bates, convicted of abducting a woman from a Florida Panhandle insurance office and killing her, received a lethal injection Tuesday evening in the state’s record 10th execution this year.

Dems lead in registrations for two races in September

Democrats hold major advantages in voter registration in Orange County’s Senate District 15 and House District 40 heading into special elections on September 2.

Calls for the repair of a Sulphur Springs bridge

A Sulphur Springs community leader is calling for the repair of a bridge that he says used to be a safe haven for the community..

Immigrants face increased risks during hurricane season

The Trump administration’s policies have intensified concerns about aggressive immigration enforcement, making hurricane shelters fair game for apprehension.

It’s the time of year for Cape Verde hurricanes

The storms, named after islands off Africa’s west coast, can take two weeks to cross the Atlantic. They are some of the most dangerous storms, making up about 85% of major hurricanes in the Atlantic.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop, produced by Seán Kinane.

WMNF anchors Seán Kinane, Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Randi Zimmerman. 
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Zoe Sax, Julia Ferrara, Leah Burdick, Josh Holton
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF

  • information from News Service of Florida, the Associated Press and Florida Public Media was used in this report
Tags
, , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

Sulphur Springs Water Tower and Hillsborough River in Tampa
Sulphur Springs leader calls for repair of pedestrian bridge over Hillsborough River

Listen: A Sulphur Springs community leader is calling for the...

Juno Vibranz shares their Big Gay drag journey

Juno Vibranz opens up about drag, community spaces, and the...

The Scoop: Tues. Aug. 19, 2025 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Judges rejected arguments that a Tampa Bay-area district was racially...

Boys and Girls Club create “Garden for Good” to help with food insecurity

The Boys and Girl Club of Sarasota and DeSoto county...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Conversation
Player position: