The Scoop: Thurs. Aug. 21, 2025 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop for Monday, Sept. 9, 2024.

Demonstration to stop water cut-offs to tenants in St. Pete

Tenants at another apartment complex are at risk of having their water shut off today due to unpaid bills — the Morgan apartment complex, on 27th Street South in St. Petersburg. According to city officials, Lurin Real Estate Holdings, based in Dallas, has not paid the bill for months and owes $350,000. In May, tenants at another Lurin-owned property in Tampa were also at risk of losing water due to missed payments.

The St. Petersburg Tenants Union will be holding an emergency protest Thursday at 12:30 p.m. outside St. Pete City Hall to demand a halt to the impending utility shutoff at The Morgan. Following the protest, they are encouraging members of the public to attend the city council meeting at 1:30 p.m. and speak during the open forum.

Bartow will purchase police body and dash cams

The Bartow City Commission has approved a $2.1 million purchase of body and dash cams, along with new Tasers, for the police department. The Ledger reports the purchase was expedited following a controversial traffic stop of a local pastor, prompting calls for increased police accountability.

Pastor Don’tavius Sanders, of the St. James AME Church in Bartow was stopped as he was driving home on June 20 for a broken tag light, and his car was searched by a drug-sniffing K-9. No narcotics were found, and no arrests or citations were issued.

Madeira Beach installs mobility mats on beaches

New accommodations will allow Madeira Beach visitors with limited mobility a better way to enjoy the sun and sand. WMNF’s Chris Young reports, the city installed 4 “mobility mats” along Gulf Boulevard beaches, as well as a new beach wheelchair.

Creative Loafing rehires its fired political cartoonist Bob Whitmore

There’s an update to a story WMNF ran last week on the firing of Creative Loafing political cartoonist Bob Whitmore. His cartoon of a starving child in Gaza asking for food was deemed ‘antisemitic’ by CL’s parent company and Whitmore was unceremoniously fired. The Daily Cartoonist reported that hundreds of readers flooded the email inboxes of corporate and local publishers following his firing.

Following public outcry – and a meeting with his publishers, spearheaded by CL editor Ray Roa – Whitmore was reinstated on Monday. Whitmore tells WMNF, “The publishers asked what I wanted. I told them all I wanted was to keep doing cartoons for Creative Loafing. I believe in the paper, it’s mission, and Ray Roa.” Whitmore added that his publishers deferred the decision to Roa, who reinstated Whitmore on the spot. Roa is co-host of WMNF’s The Skinny.

Whitmore’s new cartoon – a tribute to the late WMNF co-founder Rob Lorei – can be seen in multiple places, including Thursday’s edition of Creative Loafing and Ray Roa’s tribute to Rob at cltampa.com.

Door To Door. By Bob Whitmore.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop, produced by Seán Kinane.

WMNF anchors Seán Kinane, Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Randi Zimmerman.

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Zoe Sax, Julia Ferrara, Leah Burdick, Josh Holton

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3

The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF