Donate Now!
Back

The Scoop: Fri. Aug. 22, 2025 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on August 22, 2025 • by Seán Kinane
Share
The Scoop for Monday, Sept. 9, 2024.

Migrant detention center could close in 60 days

A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction Thursday night that halts further expansion and orders the winding down of an immigration detention center built in the middle of the Florida Everglades. Advocates say the detention center that the state calls “Alligator Alcatraz” violates environmental laws.

Demonstration to stop water cut-offs to tenants in St. Pete

Tenants at The Morgan apartments in St. Petersburg learned this month that their water was going to be shut off because their landlord, Lurin Real Estate Holdings, failed to pay the city for utilities. WMNF’s Leah Burdick reports on a demonstration for tenants’ rights on Thursday.

St. Pete Pride warns about erasing pride crosswalks

A rainbow crosswalk near the Pulse nightclub memorial was removed overnight in Orlando after the Florida Department of Transportation effectively banned pavement art this summer. WMNF’s Chris Young reports St. Pete city leaders and advocates are trying to make sure similar removals don’t happen here.

Florida’s Office of Public Counsel opposes an FPL rate settlement

The state Office of Public Counsel, which is designated by law to represent consumers, opposed a newly proposed Florida Power & Light rate settlement Thursday. The office says the deal would increase FPL’s revenues by an “unconscionable” amount. The Office of Public Counsel took the stance after FPL and numerous groups and businesses filed the proposed settlement this week at the Florida Public Service Commission.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop, produced by Seán Kinane.

WMNF anchors Seán Kinane, Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Randi Zimmerman. 
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Zoe Sax, Julia Ferrara, Leah Burdick, Josh Holton
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF

  • information from News Service of Florida, the Associated Press and Florida Public Media was used in this report
Tags
, , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

Fpren erin storms
Monitoring three areas in tropical weather as Erin moves away

As Erin continues to move away and enter the northern...

migrant ICE
Judge orders winding down of Everglades detention center Alligator Alcatraz

Listen: Environmental advocates are celebrating after a judge ordered Florida...

Supporters of The Morgan tenants protest outside St. Petersburg City Hall

12 supporters demonstrated on behalf of The Morgan tenants to...

After Pulse memorial rainbow crosswalk erased overnight, St. Petersburg fears it could be next

Listen: A rainbow crosswalk near the Pulse nightclub memorial was...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Surface Noise
Player position: