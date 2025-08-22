The Scoop: Fri. Aug. 22, 2025 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop for Monday, Sept. 9, 2024.

Migrant detention center could close in 60 days

A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction Thursday night that halts further expansion and orders the winding down of an immigration detention center built in the middle of the Florida Everglades. Advocates say the detention center that the state calls “Alligator Alcatraz” violates environmental laws.

Demonstration to stop water cut-offs to tenants in St. Pete

Tenants at The Morgan apartments in St. Petersburg learned this month that their water was going to be shut off because their landlord, Lurin Real Estate Holdings, failed to pay the city for utilities. WMNF’s Leah Burdick reports on a demonstration for tenants’ rights on Thursday.

St. Pete Pride warns about erasing pride crosswalks

A rainbow crosswalk near the Pulse nightclub memorial was removed overnight in Orlando after the Florida Department of Transportation effectively banned pavement art this summer. WMNF’s Chris Young reports St. Pete city leaders and advocates are trying to make sure similar removals don’t happen here.

Florida’s Office of Public Counsel opposes an FPL rate settlement

The state Office of Public Counsel, which is designated by law to represent consumers, opposed a newly proposed Florida Power & Light rate settlement Thursday. The office says the deal would increase FPL’s revenues by an “unconscionable” amount. The Office of Public Counsel took the stance after FPL and numerous groups and businesses filed the proposed settlement this week at the Florida Public Service Commission.

