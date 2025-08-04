Donate Now!
Back

The Scoop: Mon. Aug. 4, 2025 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on August 4, 2025 • by Seán Kinane
Share
The Scoop for Monday, Sept. 9, 2024.

Governor Ron DeSantis is encouraging sheriffs and police chiefs to fight to keep staff members

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement wants to recruit Florida officers who recently completed immigration-enforcement training. On Friday, DeSantis said he had not seen an ICE recruitment letter that offers a $50,000 signing bonus to recruits who work five years.

The Tampa Museum of Art is taking its first visible steps towards a nearly 78,000 square foot expansion

The new addition will include a 150-seat auditorium, an art lounge, food services and dining space, a large event space, and a proposed rooftop space. Leaders expect construction to take 2 years.

Refugee children get back-to-school assistance in Temple Terrace

The 8th annual Interfaith Refugee Welcome event was hosted by the Temple Terrace United Methodist Church. This year’s interfaith event helped 160 refugees.

Tropical Storm Dexter formed in the Atlantic five hundred miles east of North Carolina

It will continue to move away from land this week and should not pose a threat. However, the National Hurricane Center is tracking two other areas of potential development over the Atlantic.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop, produced by Seán Kinane.

WMNF anchors Seán Kinane, Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton. 
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Zoe Sax, Julia Ferrara, Leah Burdick, Josh Holton
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF

Tags
, , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

The debate that could shape Tampa’s future: District 5 candidates on WMNF

Tampa’s political landscape is set for a pivotal moment as...

prison bars
Democratic legislators send letter demanding air conditioning in Florida jails, prisons

Listen: As Florida faces record-breaking heat, some are concerned about...

Back to school event helps refugee families

The 8th annual Interfaith Welcome for Refugees took place at...

Tropical Storm Dexter FPREN
Tropical Storm Dexter forms in the Atlantic; we’re watching two other areas

Dexter is forecast to remain a tropical storm as it...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Jazz in the Night
Player position: