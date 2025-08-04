The Scoop: Mon. Aug. 4, 2025 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop for Monday, Sept. 9, 2024.

Governor Ron DeSantis is encouraging sheriffs and police chiefs to fight to keep staff members

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement wants to recruit Florida officers who recently completed immigration-enforcement training. On Friday, DeSantis said he had not seen an ICE recruitment letter that offers a $50,000 signing bonus to recruits who work five years.

The new addition will include a 150-seat auditorium, an art lounge, food services and dining space, a large event space, and a proposed rooftop space. Leaders expect construction to take 2 years.

Refugee children get back-to-school assistance in Temple Terrace

The 8th annual Interfaith Refugee Welcome event was hosted by the Temple Terrace United Methodist Church. This year’s interfaith event helped 160 refugees.

Tropical Storm Dexter formed in the Atlantic five hundred miles east of North Carolina

It will continue to move away from land this week and should not pose a threat. However, the National Hurricane Center is tracking two other areas of potential development over the Atlantic.

