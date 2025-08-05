The Scoop: Tues. Aug. 5, 2025 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop for Monday, Sept. 9, 2024.

A judge orders Florida to show who has legal authority at an Everglades migrant detention center

The order, issued Monday, is part of a civil rights lawsuit claiming detainees’ rights are being violated. Officials must provide documents by Thursday. The state calls the facility “Alligator Alcatraz” and it was hastily constructed over a month ago. The lawsuit says detainees are being held without charges and are forbidden from meeting attorneys.

Lawmakers are concerned about the conditions for inmates without air conditioning

Two Democratic state representatives sent a letter to the Florida Department of Corrections demanding action for the heat conditions they call “life-threatening.”.

Workers rally outside the Tampa VA to oppose cuts to the federal workforce

About 20 labor activists rallied outside the James A. Haley Veterans Hospital near USF Tampa.

Voting rights groups want a judge to block part of Florida’s ballot initiative law

They want the Atlanta-based appeals court to overturn a decision by a U.S. District Judge that blocked one part of the ne Florida law.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

