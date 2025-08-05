Donate Now!
The Scoop: Tues. Aug. 5, 2025 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on August 5, 2025 • by Seán Kinane
The Scoop for Monday, Sept. 9, 2024.

The order, issued Monday, is part of a civil rights lawsuit claiming detainees’ rights are being violated. Officials must provide documents by Thursday. The state calls the facility “Alligator Alcatraz” and it was hastily constructed over a month ago. The lawsuit says detainees are being held without charges and are forbidden from meeting attorneys.

Lawmakers are concerned about the conditions for inmates without air conditioning

Two Democratic state representatives sent a letter to the Florida Department of Corrections demanding action for the heat conditions they call “life-threatening.”.

Workers rally outside the Tampa VA to oppose cuts to the federal workforce

About 20 labor activists rallied outside the James A. Haley Veterans Hospital near USF Tampa.

Voting rights groups want a judge to block part of Florida’s ballot initiative law

They want the Atlanta-based appeals court to overturn a decision by a U.S. District Judge that blocked one part of the ne Florida law.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop, produced by Seán Kinane.

WMNF anchors Seán Kinane, Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton. 
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Zoe Sax, Julia Ferrara, Leah Burdick, Josh Holton
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF

