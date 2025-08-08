Donate Now!
Back

The Scoop: Fri. Aug. 8, 2025 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on August 8, 2025 • by Seán Kinane
Share
The Scoop for Monday, Sept. 9, 2024.

A judge pauses construction on the controversial Everglades migrant detention center

A temporary restraining order puts on hold for two weeks additional construction or infrastructure, paving or installation of new lighting at the remote facility known as “Alligator Alcatraz,” according to groups challenging the site.

The Florida House will consider redistricting

Under the United States Constitution, redistricting happens once a decade after the U.S. census.

Seniors lost almost $5 billion in scams in 2024

Elder Americans are particularly vulnerable to unauthorized assessments, embezzlement, and falsified records. The level of scams is increasing with the rise of artificial intelligence.

Democrat tries to succeed Republican Rep. Josie Tomkow of Polk City

Davenport Democrat Octavio Hernandez opened a campaign to run in Polk County’s House District 51, according to the state Division of Elections website. Tomkow, first elected to the House in 2018, can’t run for another term in the district.

No sentence reduction for a man convicted of planting pipe bombs at FAMU

A federal appeals court yesterday rejected arguments that a 54-year prison sentence should be reduced for a man who was convicted of planting pipe bombs at Florida A&M University in what authorities said were racially motivated incidents.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop, produced by Seán Kinane.

WMNF anchors Seán Kinane, Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton. 
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Zoe Sax, Julia Ferrara, Leah Burdick, Josh Holton
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
https://archive.org/details/jamendo-001084/02.mp3
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com / WMNF

Tags
, , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

The Absurdity Of Gerrymandering. Antisocial – Boundaries Erased.

“No other modern democracy does this, to allow politicians to...

St. Petersburg installs ‘AquaFence’ to shield critical facility during storm season

Listen: Last year, tens of thousands in St. Petersburg couldn’t...

Florida Power & Light’s aging Turkey Point nuclear plant (Miami-Dade County).
FPL has delayed core enclosure tests at the Turkey Point nuclear plant for nearly 20 years: Florida Trident

Reactor pressure vessels provide a barrier around thousands of uranium...

Jason Garcia of Seeking Rents on Florida Corruption

No one knows more about Florida corruption and abuses of...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Saturday Soulful Soiree
Player position: