The Scoop: Fri. Aug. 8, 2025 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop for Monday, Sept. 9, 2024.

A judge pauses construction on the controversial Everglades migrant detention center

A temporary restraining order puts on hold for two weeks additional construction or infrastructure, paving or installation of new lighting at the remote facility known as “Alligator Alcatraz,” according to groups challenging the site.

The Florida House will consider redistricting

Under the United States Constitution, redistricting happens once a decade after the U.S. census.

Seniors lost almost $5 billion in scams in 2024

Elder Americans are particularly vulnerable to unauthorized assessments, embezzlement, and falsified records. The level of scams is increasing with the rise of artificial intelligence.

Democrat tries to succeed Republican Rep. Josie Tomkow of Polk City

Davenport Democrat Octavio Hernandez opened a campaign to run in Polk County’s House District 51, according to the state Division of Elections website. Tomkow, first elected to the House in 2018, can’t run for another term in the district.

No sentence reduction for a man convicted of planting pipe bombs at FAMU

A federal appeals court yesterday rejected arguments that a 54-year prison sentence should be reduced for a man who was convicted of planting pipe bombs at Florida A&M University in what authorities said were racially motivated incidents.

