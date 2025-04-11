Donate Now!
The Scoop: Fri. April 11, 2025, Florida and Tampa Bay headlines by WMNF

Posted on April 11, 2025 • by Helen (Han) Ly


Legislature wants answers about a $10 million donation to an organization tied to the Florida First Lady

An organization tied to a program led by Casey DeSantis received a $10 million donation stemming from a settlement with the state’s Agency for Health Care Administration.

Concerns about Florida’s Parental Rights Bill continue

HB 1505 – known as the Parental Rights Bill, was filed in February. The bill seeks to amend parental rights regarding parental consent – and remove exceptions that would allow minors to receive healthcare benefits.

A raw sewage spill in Lakeland was larger than first reported

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection determined Lakeland’s wastewater force main break spilled approximately 1.8 million gallons of raw sewage into the wetlands between January 2020 and April 2024.

Florida university professors are being asked to turn over grant and research information

Colleges began the process this week of asking professors for the information, which will be supplied to DeSantis’s newly formed DOGE initiatives. Schools must turn over the list of published papers by Friday, April 18th.

The Scoop producer Helen (Han) Ly

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Josh Holton
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Josh Holton, Lisa Marzilli, Toni Pham, Joshua Hightower, Kaitlyn Serafin, Faith Montalvo, Noah Vinsky, Helen (Han) Ly
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

Player position: