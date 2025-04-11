The Scoop: Fri. April 11, 2025, Florida and Tampa Bay headlines by WMNF

An organization tied to a program led by Casey DeSantis received a $10 million donation stemming from a settlement with the state’s Agency for Health Care Administration.

HB 1505 – known as the Parental Rights Bill, was filed in February. The bill seeks to amend parental rights regarding parental consent – and remove exceptions that would allow minors to receive healthcare benefits.

A raw sewage spill in Lakeland was larger than first reported

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection determined Lakeland’s wastewater force main break spilled approximately 1.8 million gallons of raw sewage into the wetlands between January 2020 and April 2024.

Florida university professors are being asked to turn over grant and research information

Colleges began the process this week of asking professors for the information, which will be supplied to DeSantis’s newly formed DOGE initiatives. Schools must turn over the list of published papers by Friday, April 18th.

