The Scoop: Fri. April 18, 2025, Florida and Tampa Bay headlines by WMNF

Six hospitalized after shooting at Florida State University; Suspect apprehended
Two people are dead and six more are injured after a midday shooting at Florida State University yesterday. This is the second shooting at FSU in just over 10 years.
Tampa activists plan to protest against Trump’s deportations
After hundreds came out in Tampa and beyond to protest the U.S. government’s policies in early April, local activist groups are planning another anti-Trump demonstration on Saturday.
Florida bill could give the state more control over book bans
There are more book bans in Florida than any other state. House Bill 1539 could make that number increase.
Annual wildlife survey documents Florida’s changing biodiversity
Teams of researchers and volunteers fanned out at dawn today with their smartphones and binoculars on the Florida Gulf Coast University campus for a 24-hour biological scavenger hunt, known as “BioBlitz.”
The Scoop producer Helen (Han) Ly
WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Josh Holton
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Josh Holton, Lisa Marzilli, Toni Pham, Joshua Hightower, Kaitlyn Serafin, Faith Montalvo, Noah Vinsky, Helen (Han) Ly
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran
Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
Leave a Reply