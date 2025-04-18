Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

The Scoop: Fri. April 18, 2025, Florida and Tampa Bay headlines by WMNF

Posted on April 18, 2025 • by Helen (Han) Ly
Share

Six hospitalized after shooting at Florida State University; Suspect apprehended

Two people are dead and six more are injured after a midday shooting at Florida State University yesterday. This is the second shooting at FSU in just over 10 years.

Tampa activists plan to protest against Trump’s deportations

After hundreds came out in Tampa and beyond to protest the U.S. government’s policies in early April, local activist groups are planning another anti-Trump demonstration on Saturday.

Florida bill could give the state more control over book bans

There are more book bans in Florida than any other state. House Bill 1539 could make that number increase.

Annual wildlife survey documents Florida’s changing biodiversity

Teams of researchers and volunteers fanned out at dawn today with their smartphones and binoculars on the Florida Gulf Coast University campus for a 24-hour biological scavenger hunt, known as “BioBlitz.”

The Scoop producer Helen (Han) Ly

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Josh Holton
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Josh Holton, Lisa Marzilli, Toni Pham, Joshua Hightower, Kaitlyn Serafin, Faith Montalvo, Noah Vinsky, Helen (Han) Ly
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

Tags
, , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

Two killed and six hospitalized after shooting at Florida State University; Suspect apprehended

Based on information provided by the Associated Press and News...

Florida bill could give the state more control over book bans

There are more book bans in Florida than any other...

Hands Off Tampa
Tampa activists plan to protest against Trump’s deportations

Listen: After thousands came out in Tampa and beyond to...

The Scoop: Thurs. April 17, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Roundup of news headlines produced for WMNF Community Radio: Florida...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Rhythm Revival
Player position: