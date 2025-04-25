The Scoop: Fri. April 25, 2025, Florida and Tampa Bay headlines by WMNF

Pizzo is leaving the Democratic Party

Florida Senate Majority Leader Jason Pizzo announced yesterday that he is leaving the Democratic Party and switching to no party affiliation, saying that “The Democratic Party in Florida is dead.”

Florida lawmakers are not expected to repeal minimum wage protections

The proposal sought to allow people to voluntarily accept pay below the minimum wage when employed in positions deemed a “work-study, internship, pre-apprenticeship, or other similar work-based learning opportunity.”

A Trump executive order in March ordered the reduction of seven agencies, including the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Since then, most IMLS staff have been put on administrative leave.

Lawmakers seem unlikely to pass major property insurance legislation

The House is expected to consider a bill (HB 643) that includes issues such as setting new standards about payments that insurers make to affiliated companies. But the Senate has not taken up such issues.

Holocaust Remembrance Day is recognized in St. Petersburg

Yesterday was Holocaust Remembrance Day, and people around the world are paying their respects to the millions of lives lost.

