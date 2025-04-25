Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

The Scoop: Fri. April 25, 2025, Florida and Tampa Bay headlines by WMNF

Posted on April 25, 2025 • by Helen (Han) Ly
Share

Pizzo is leaving the Democratic Party

Florida Senate Majority Leader Jason Pizzo announced yesterday that he is leaving the Democratic Party and switching to no party affiliation, saying that “The Democratic Party in Florida is dead.”

Florida lawmakers are not expected to repeal minimum wage protections

The proposal sought to allow people to voluntarily accept pay below the minimum wage when employed in positions deemed a “work-study, internship, pre-apprenticeship, or other similar work-based learning opportunity.”

A Trump executive order could impact local libraries

A Trump executive order in March ordered the reduction of seven agencies, including the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Since then, most IMLS staff have been put on administrative leave.

Lawmakers seem unlikely to pass major property insurance legislation

The House is expected to consider a bill (HB 643) that includes issues such as setting new standards about payments that insurers make to affiliated companies. But the Senate has not taken up such issues.

Holocaust Remembrance Day is recognized in St. Petersburg

Yesterday was Holocaust Remembrance Day, and people around the world are paying their respects to the millions of lives lost.

The Scoop producer Helen (Han) Ly

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Josh Holton
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Josh Holton, Lisa Marzilli, Toni Pham, Joshua Hightower, Kaitlyn Serafin, Faith Montalvo, Noah Vinsky, Helen (Han) Ly
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

Tags
, , , , ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

‘Reading of the Names’ event aims to make sure Holocaust victims aren’t forgotten

Listen: Thursday is Yom HaShoah, or Holocaust Remembrance Day, and...

Florida libraries uncertain about future services amidst IMLS funding cuts

The Trump administration made cuts at the Institute of Museum...

The Scoop: Thurs. April 24, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Roundup of news headlines produced for WMNF Community Radio: FSU...

abortion rights rally
Bill to show videos of fetal development in schools passes state House

Listen: A bill that requires public school students to watch...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Down n Dirty
Player position: