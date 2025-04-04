Donate Now!
The Scoop: Fri. April 4, 2025, Florida and Tampa Bay headlines by WMNF

Posted on April 4, 2025 • by Helen (Han) Ly
CSU forecast calls for above-average hurricane season

Colorado State University has released its forecast for the upcoming hurricane season. It calls for 17 named storms, nine hurricanes, and four major hurricanes.

Florida House approves erasing “Gulf of Mexico” from state laws and educational materials

The Republican-controlled House passed two bills along party lines to carry out President Trump’s directive to rename the gulf as Gulf of America.

St. Petersburg votes to replace the roof of Tropicana Field

The roof of Tropicana Field was torn off during Hurricane Milton last year. The St. Petersburg City Council voted yesterday to spend millions to replace it with a stronger one.

Tips on saving water

WMNF’s Noah Vinsky reports on the dry conditions in Tampa Bay and how to save water.

Florida State Parks Love Fests happen this weekend

Last year, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection proposed plans to build golf courses, pickleball courts, and hotels at some state parks. After massive statewide protests, these plans were halted.

The Scoop producer Helen (Han) Ly

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Josh Holton
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Josh Holton, Lisa Marzilli, Toni Pham, Joshua Hightower, Kaitlyn Serafin, Faith Montalvo, Noah Vinsky, Helen (Han) Ly
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

