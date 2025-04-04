The Scoop: Fri. April 4, 2025, Florida and Tampa Bay headlines by WMNF

Colorado State University has released its forecast for the upcoming hurricane season. It calls for 17 named storms, nine hurricanes, and four major hurricanes.

The Republican-controlled House passed two bills along party lines to carry out President Trump’s directive to rename the gulf as Gulf of America.

St. Petersburg votes to replace the roof of Tropicana Field

The roof of Tropicana Field was torn off during Hurricane Milton last year. The St. Petersburg City Council voted yesterday to spend millions to replace it with a stronger one.

WMNF’s Noah Vinsky reports on the dry conditions in Tampa Bay and how to save water.

Florida State Parks Love Fests happen this weekend

Last year, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection proposed plans to build golf courses, pickleball courts, and hotels at some state parks. After massive statewide protests, these plans were halted.

