The Scoop: Fri. Feb. 7, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on February 7, 2025 • by Helen (Han) Ly
Hernando deputy shoots and injures a suspect

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office says that the deputy got into a physical altercation with the suspect at a traffic stop.

Legislators file a bill to let local government deal with crane safety

During Hurricane Milton, a crane crashed into an office building in St. Petersburg, causing considerable damage. Two Florida lawmakers have filed bills to help prevent future disasters like that.

Hillsborough tap water will continue to have fluoride

This comes after a tie vote from the country commission Wednesday on a mineral that has received national attention.

A court rejects a fisherman’s challenge to Florida fishing rules

A federal appeals court has rejected a commercial fisherman’s constitutional challenge to Florida rules about pompano fishing in federal waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

Funding advances for Florida National Guard members at prisons

A legislative budget panel approved transferring $8.2 million to pay for the continued deployment of Florida National Guard members at state prisons until June.

