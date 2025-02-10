The Scoop: Mon. Feb. 10, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Today is the last day to register to vote for Pinellas County local elections

Pinellas County’s municipal elections are coming next month, and the deadline to register to vote is today.WMNF’s Chris Young reports

Rates hiked for homeowners insurance

Florida regulators have approved higher rates for Citizens Property Insurance Corporation but they’re not as high as the company asked for.

Sinkhole database in the works

Sinkholes are common in the Sunshine State, but right now, no comprehensive sinkhole database exists.

Protest against Donald Trump held in Orlando

Some two hundred people gathered in East Orlando over the weekend for a peaceful protest against the new presidential administration.

The Scoop: Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

The Scoop producer Lisa R.

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Josh Holton

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Josh Holton, Lisa Marzilli, Toni Pham, Joshua Hightower, Kaitlyn Serafin, Faith Montalvo, Noah Vinsky, Helen (Han) Ly

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /