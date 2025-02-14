Donate Now!
The Scoop: Fri. Feb. 14, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on February 14, 2025 • by Helen (Han) Ly
James Ford was the first Florida inmate put to death this year

Ford was put to death by lethal injection last night for the 1997 murders of a couple in Charlotte County, according to the Florida Department of Corrections. The execution was carried out at 6:19 p.m.

Crisis Center of Tampa Bay has launched a new community Paramedicine program

The program provides free support to those struggling with Substance Use Disorder.

Sunken boats cause marine life problems

Wrecked or sunken boats and other marine vessels can cause environmental hazards to marine life and pose threats to public safety.

Governor Ron DeSantis signs two immigration reform bills into law

The legislation represents a compromise between DeSantis and the Republican-controlled legislature after the two sides had reached a stalemate with dueling immigration proposals.

