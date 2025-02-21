   Donate Now!
The Scoop: Fri. Feb. 21, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on February 21, 2025 • by Helen (Han) Ly
Opposition to Mosaic’s plan to pump phosphate wastewater underground

The Tampa-based fertilizer company Mosaic is planning to inject phosphate wastewater underground in a handful of locations in and around Tampa Bay.

Port Tampa Bay’s expansion plans

The I-4 Corridor is the fastest growing region in the Southeast, and Port Tampa Bay wants to address consumer needs in this area.

Citrus County Commissioner proposes Cross Florida Barge Canal rename to American Freedom Canal

The proclamation says renaming the canal promotes the restoration of names reflecting American ideals.

Florida’s AG is suing Target over DEI

Florida’s new attorney general James Uthmeier announced yesterday his office is filing a class action lawsuit against the retail company Target. He argues that the company violated the Securities Exchange Act by not disclosing risks of its DEI and Pride month initiatives.

The Scoop producer Helen (Han) Ly

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Josh Holton
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Josh Holton, Lisa Marzilli, Toni Pham, Joshua Hightower, Kaitlyn Serafin, Faith Montalvo, Noah Vinsky, Helen (Han) Ly
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5
The Scoop logo by Robin Milcowitz / Greener Pixels / greenerpixels.com /

