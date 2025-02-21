The Scoop: Fri. Feb. 21, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Opposition to Mosaic’s plan to pump phosphate wastewater underground

The Tampa-based fertilizer company Mosaic is planning to inject phosphate wastewater underground in a handful of locations in and around Tampa Bay.

The I-4 Corridor is the fastest growing region in the Southeast, and Port Tampa Bay wants to address consumer needs in this area.

The proclamation says renaming the canal promotes the restoration of names reflecting American ideals.

Florida’s AG is suing Target over DEI

Florida’s new attorney general James Uthmeier announced yesterday his office is filing a class action lawsuit against the retail company Target. He argues that the company violated the Securities Exchange Act by not disclosing risks of its DEI and Pride month initiatives.

