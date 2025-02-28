The Scoop: Fri. Feb. 28, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Local leaders honored the Civil Rights activists on the 65th anniversary of the peaceful sit-in
Sixty-five years ago a group of high school students staged a peaceful sit-in at a segregated lunch counter in downtown Tampa. Yesterday, city leaders, including Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and about 30 audience members gathered on the site of the former Woolworth in downtown Tampa for the celebration.
Neighborhood Fridge opens its first Tampa pantry
Neighborhood Fridge is an organization looking to combat food insecurity through mutual aid.
Sea turtles and cold water don’t get along
The Florida Aquarium in conservation efforts, is taking in more turtles than it ever has.
