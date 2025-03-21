The Scoop: Fri. March 21, 2025, Florida and Tampa Bay headlines by WMNF

Education advocates criticize Trump’s executive order closing the Department of Education

President Trump has signed an executive order calling for the dismantling of the Education Department. This comes after nearly half of the U.S. Department of Education was fired.

Supporters and protesters of Trump’s immigration policies demonstrate at New College

A discussion between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the nation’s border czar yesterday attracted about 200 protestors to New College in Sarasota. President Trump’s controversial immigration policies were the focus of the conversation.

About 70 postal workers and labor organizers rallied in Tampa yesterday amid threats to privatize the United States Postal Service, it was part of The American Postal Workers Union’s national “day of action.”

