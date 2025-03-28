Donate Now!
The Scoop: Fri. March 28, 2025, Florida and Tampa Bay headlines by WMNF

Posted on March 28, 2025 • by Helen (Han) Ly
Beach access bill targeting a North Florida county moves forward in the House

Some lawmakers say Walton County was unfairly affected by a 2018 law.

Program lets developmentally disabled students help the local government

A new program in Temple Terrace gives students with developmental disabilities a chance to make a hands-on impact on the local environment.

Florida For All panel takes on corporate influence over Florida politics

Corporate influence over politics in Florida has left many organizations searching for ways to encourage more democratic engagement. A coalition of organizations with Florida For All held an educational webinar last night to explore how some of that influence affects the structure of Florida’s economy.

The Scoop producer Helen (Han) Ly

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Josh Holton
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Josh Holton, Lisa Marzilli, Toni Pham, Joshua Hightower, Kaitlyn Serafin, Faith Montalvo, Noah Vinsky, Helen (Han) Ly
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

