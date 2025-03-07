Donate Now!
The Scoop: Fri. March 7, 2025, Florida and Tampa Bay headlines by WMNF

Posted on March 7, 2025 • by Helen (Han) Ly
Doctor weighs in on DeSantis press conference addressing vaccines

After the state saw its first measles outbreak this year, University of South Florida epidemiologist Dr. Edwin Michael is encouraging parents to let their children vaccinated.

DOGE lists two Tampa federal properties for sale

DOGE cuts could be coming for downtown Tampa. The General Service Administration published a list of 443 federal properties up for sale on Tuesday as part of the Trump’s administration’s efforts to scale back the federal government.

FL Senate Panel considers helping exonerees get compensated for time in prison

A Florida Senate Panel this week approved a proposal that would make it easier for wrongfullly incarcerated people to get paid for time spent behind bars.

Education advocates call for the Federal Government to protect schools amidst spending cuts.

Education advocates are calling on the federal government to protect and fund public schools amidst widespread cuts to the U.S. Department of Education.

The Scoop producer Helen (Han) Ly

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Seán Kinane, Josh Holton
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Josh Holton, Lisa Marzilli, Toni Pham, Joshua Hightower, Kaitlyn Serafin, Faith Montalvo, Noah Vinsky, Helen (Han) Ly
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

